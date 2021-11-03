Left Menu

Baseball-Braves thump Astros to snap 26-year World Series drought

The Braves got off the mark in the third inning when Jorge Soler crushed a breaking ball from Luis Garcia 446 feet and out of Minute Maid Park for a 3-0 lead that stunned the Houston crowd. The 29-year-old slugger dropped his bat, thumped his chest and pointed to the Braves dugout before setting out to round the bases.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 09:29 IST
Baseball-Braves thump Astros to snap 26-year World Series drought

The Atlanta Braves won Major League Baseball's World Series for the first time since 1995 after a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Tuesday's Game Six sealed the championship 4-2. The Braves' run through the postseason included series victories over the Milwaukee Brewers and defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers before beating the favoured Astros in the best-of-seven 'Fall Classic'.

It marked the second Braves World Series title since the team moved to Atlanta from Milwaukee in 1966 and also denied the Astros a second championship in five years. The Braves got off the mark in the third inning when Jorge Soler crushed a breaking ball from Luis Garcia 446 feet and out of Minute Maid Park for a 3-0 lead that stunned the Houston crowd.

The 29-year-old slugger dropped his bat, thumped his chest and pointed to the Braves dugout before setting out to round the bases. Dansby Swanson extended the lead in top of the fifth with a two-run shot to left field and Freddie Freeman tacked on another with an RBI double off the left field fence that put the Braves up 6-0.

Freeman struck again in the seventh when he pounded a solo home run to left center. Braves ace Max Fried rebounded strongly after being roughed up in his last two starts. The left-handed starter gave up just four hits while striking out six and walking none over six innings.

Atlanta's bullpen took it the rest of the way, Tyler Matzek striking out the side in the eighth and closer Will Smith getting Yuli Gurriel to ground out to Swanson in the bottom of the ninth to end the series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021