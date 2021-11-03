Left Menu

Baseball-Braves Soler named World Series MVP

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 09:51 IST
Baseball-Braves Soler named World Series MVP
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Atlanta slugger Jorge Soler was named World Series MVP after he crushed a three-run home run in Game Six on Tuesday that sparked an offensive explosion that fueled a 7-0 win for the visitors.

Soler 446-foot shot in the third inning off Astros starter Luis Garcia was the Cuban right fielder's third go-ahead home run of the seven-game series, which was won by the Braves 4-2 to snap a 26-year championship drought.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

