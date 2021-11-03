Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-No plans to remove China team from Winter Games - IIHF; Soccer-Blatter, Platini charged with fraud by Swiss authorities and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Ice hockey-No plans to remove China team from Winter Games - IIHF

The Chinese men's ice hockey team will not be removed from the tournament at next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Tuesday. China is guaranteed a spot in the ice hockey tournament due to its status as host nation, but IIHF president Luc Tardif said in September that the men's team could be prevented from playing due to its "insufficient sporting standard".

Soccer-Blatter, Platini charged with fraud by Swiss authorities

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA president Michel Platini have been charged with fraud over unlawfully arranging payment of two million Swiss francs ($2.19 million), the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Switzerland said on Tuesday. The two men were indicted on Tuesday following a six-year investigation into the payment that Blatter authorized to be paid from world soccer's governing body FIFA to Platini in 2011. Blatter and Platini said the payment was for backdated salary.

NHL roundup: Lightning pin first regulation loss on Caps

Anthony Cirelli recorded the go-ahead goal and added two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning dealt visiting Washington its first regulation loss, beating the Capitals 3-2 on Monday. In a matchup between perennial Eastern Conference powers, the Lightning defeated Washington for the second time in just over two weeks. They earned a 2-1 overtime road win against the Capitals on Oct. 16.

Baseball-List of World Series winners

List of winners in Major League Baseball's World Series:

2021 - Atlanta Braves 4, Houston Astros 2

Baseball-Braves thump Astros to snap 26-year World Series drought

The Atlanta Braves won Major League Baseball's World Series for the first time since 1995 after a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Tuesday's Game Six sealed the championship 4-2. The Braves' run through the postseason included series victories over the Milwaukee Brewers and defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers before beating the favored Astros in the best-of-seven 'Fall Classic'.

Soccer-Solskjaer likens Ronaldo to Bulls great Jordan after Atalanta draw

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Cristiano Ronaldo gave Manchester United the same kind of edge NBA great Michael Jordan gave the Chicago Bulls after Portugal forward's double earned them a 2-2 draw at Atalanta in the Champions League. Ronaldo first brought United level on the stroke of half-time on Tuesday before he fired a stoppage-time equalizer to send United joint top of Group F with Villarreal.

NBA roundup: Bulls overtake Celtics in 4th quarter

DeMar DeRozan had a game-high 37 points on 15-of-20 shooting and added seven rebounds, Zach LaVine had 26 points and seven assists, and the Chicago Bulls rallied past the Boston Celtics for a 128-114 road win on Monday night. The Celtics led by as many as 19 points late in the third quarter before the Bulls responded with a 29-9 surge between quarters to take a 106-105 lead on Ayo Dosunmu's 3-pointer with 6:54 remaining. Chicago outscored Boston 39-11 overall in the final quarter.

NHL-System failed Beach, Jets GM Cheveldayoff says in apology

Former Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff on Tuesday distanced himself from the sex abuse scandal engulfing the National Hockey League, saying the matter involved harassment, not assault and was being dealt with. Cheveldayoff, the general manager for the Winnipeg Jets, was pushed hard during a 70-minute news conference to explain his view of findings in an independent investigation by the Blackhawks into allegations that former video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted player Kyle Beach after he was called up from the minors during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Tennis-Djokovic made to work for win in first match since U.S. Open final loss

World number one Novak Djokovic had to work hard for a three-set victory over Hungarian Marton Fucsovics at the Paris Masters on Tuesday in his first match since losing the U.S. Open final in September. Djokovic, who is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 major titles, came up short in his bid for a calendar Grand Slam at the U.S. Open, losing in straight sets to Russian Daniil Medvedev nL1N2QE0HP at Flushing Meadows.

Baseball-Braves Soler named World Series MVP

Atlanta slugger Jorge Soler was named World Series MVP after he crushed a three-run home run in Game Six on Tuesday that sparked an offensive explosion that fueled a 7-0 win for the visitors. Soler 446-foot shot in the third inning off Astros starter Luis Garcia was the Cuban right fielder's third go-ahead home run of the seven-game series, which was won by the Braves 4-2 to snap a 26-year championship drought.

