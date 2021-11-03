Indian amateurs dream of passage to Masters and Open from Asia Pacific

Rohan Dhole Patil, India's highest-ranked amateur golfer in the field, was not clear that a win at the 12th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship would get him into both the Masters and The Open next year. In contrast, his teammates Aryan Roopa Anand and Shubham Jaglan have thought about nothing else but this reward.

They are part of the six-member Indian team, which is also joined by another Dubai-based India and all are making their debut at AAC, which starts on Wednesday.

The team is Rohan Dholepatil (25), Arjun Gupta (17), Akshay Neranjan (20), Shubham Jaglan (17), 2019 All India Amateur winner Aryan Roopa Anand (19), and Milind Soni (16).

Yet another Indian, Arkesh Bhatia has made the field a nomination from the Emirates Golf Association.

The 19-year-old Bengalurean Aryan, who won the 2019 All India Amateur Championships, said, ''It was surreal (when told that he would be in the Indian team for AAC) because this is I think one of the biggest events in amateur golf for people on the Asian side. ''It's my dream to be in the Masters and The Open. This is an opportunity to do that. I was elated, I was very excited. I got to know about this a month and a half prior, and it's the only thing I could look forward to.'' He admitted he has been training with this event in mind for the last month and more.

''...it's been a good two months. A lot of trial and error and heading into this week, I know what I need to be doing and I know where my head is.'' Talking of how he dealt with the pandemic and keeping fit during that period, the Indian amateur champion said, ''It was tough. When you're in form you want to play as many events as you want and you want to go out there and compete day in and day out, and obviously, we were all locked in our homes.

''So we did a lot of home workouts and chipping in the backyard.'' ''I took it as a blessing in disguise. I worked on the things that we felt we didn't have time to work on. You try and take the positive out of everything, and I feel that is something that we did.'' On the other hand, Patil, ever since he heard what was at stake, has felt all the more pumped up.

''I have been thinking only about that. I am in good form and I liked the Dubai Creek course and I am raring to go.'' A latecomer to golf, Patil, who was three times runner-up at Zonal events in India, added, ''I began playing golf only in 2008 or so when I was 13-14. I played badminton in my school days and then picked up golf and I liked it better.

''Originally when I started playing golf, I thought it was an easy sport. Now I have discovered the challenges of the sport and it has become my passion. This is the biggest event I have ever played.'' Jaglan, 17, a prodigy of sorts, who came from a family of wrestlers, went to the United States for college.

''Even though I love golf, what if golf were not there. I had an injury and then came COVID. ''Playing for college, where it is very competitive, has made me solid,'' added Jaglan, who arrived late on Monday and missed the practice round as he had to take a COVID test and wait for results.

The annual championship, which offers a spot on two of the most prestigious major championships next year – the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club and The Open at St Andrew's'' Old Course – was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.