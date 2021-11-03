Left Menu

Soccer-Kawasaki retain Japanese title despite late Urawa equaliser

However, Japan international full back Sakai struck from close range to earn Urawa a draw with less than two minutes left, delaying Frontale's celebrations until the result in Yokohama was confirmed.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 12:40 IST
Soccer-Kawasaki retain Japanese title despite late Urawa equaliser
Representative Image

Kawasaki Frontale continued their dominance of Japanese football on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw with Urawa Red Diamonds guaranteed Toru Oniki's side a fourth top-flight title in five seasons. The draw, coupled with a 1-0 loss for nearest rivals Yokohama F Marinos against Gamba Osaka, wrapped up the title with four games to spare for Frontale, who also won the trophy in 2017, 2018, and 2020.

Brazilian defender Jesiel gave them the lead 12 minutes before half-time at Todoroki Stadium, but Hiroki Sakai's 89th-minute equalizer delayed the celebrations for Kawasaki's players. Marinos had to at least match Frontale's result to extend the campaign but Shu Kurata's 55th strike earned Gamba an unlikely win and effectively confirmed Kawasaki as champions.

Kawasaki and Yokohama will represent Japan in next season's Asian Champions League while Urawa remains in contention to claim the league's third berth. Frontale, who went into Wednesday's game with a 12-point lead over Marinos, almost went behind in the 26th minute when Shogo Taniguchi cleared Takahiro Sekine's effort off the line.

The home side took the lead seven minutes later when Miki Yamane's center fell at the feet of Jesiel and the Brazilian slotted past Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa. However, Japan's international full-back Sakai struck from close range to earn Urawa a draw with less than two minutes left, delaying Frontale's celebrations until the result in Yokohama was confirmed.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021