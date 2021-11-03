Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-No plans to remove China team from Winter Games - IIHF; Soccer-Blatter, Platini charged with fraud by Swiss authorities and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Ice hockey-No plans to remove China team from Winter Games - IIHF

The Chinese men's ice hockey team will not be removed from the tournament at next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Tuesday. China is guaranteed a spot in the ice hockey tournament due to its status as host nation, but IIHF president Luc Tardif said in September that the men's team could be prevented from playing due to its "insufficient sporting standard".

Soccer-Blatter, Platini charged with fraud by Swiss authorities

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA president Michel Platini have been charged with fraud over unlawfully arranging payment of two million Swiss francs ($2.19 million), the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Switzerland said on Tuesday. The two men were indicted on Tuesday following a six-year investigation into the payment that Blatter authorized to be paid from world soccer's governing body FIFA to Platini in 2011. Blatter and Platini said the payment was for backdated salary.

NFL-Raiders release wide receiver Ruggs after fatal car crash

Las Vegas Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs on Tuesday following his involvement in a fatal vehicle crash in the early hours that left a woman dead. Selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2020 draft, Ruggs was charged with felony DUI (driving under the influence) resulting in death, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Soccer-Naglesmann praises world's 'best' Lewandowski after Benfica win

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said Robert Lewandowski will be aiming for 100 goals in the Champions League after the Poland striker scored a hat-trick in Tuesday's 5-2 thrashing of Benfica. On his 100th appearance in Europe's elite club competition, Lewandowski's treble made it 81 goals and counting as Bayern cruised into the knockout stage with two matches to spare.

NHL roundup: Lightning pin first regulation loss on Caps

Anthony Cirelli recorded the go-ahead goal and added two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning dealt visiting Washington its first regulation loss, beating the Capitals 3-2 on Monday. In a matchup between perennial Eastern Conference powers, the Lightning defeated Washington for the second time in just over two weeks. They earned a 2-1 overtime road win against the Capitals on Oct. 16.

Baseball-Braves thump Astros to snap 26-year World Series drought

The Atlanta Braves overcame a season full of setbacks to win the World Series for the first time since 1995 after a 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Tuesday's Game Six sealed the championship 4-2. The Braves' run through the postseason included series victories over the Milwaukee Brewers and defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers before beating the favored Astros in the best-of-seven 'Fall Classic'.

NHL-System failed Beach, Jets GM Cheveldayoff says in apology

Former Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff on Tuesday distanced himself from the sex abuse scandal engulfing the National Hockey League, saying the matter involved harassment, not assault, and was being dealt with. Cheveldayoff, the general manager for the Winnipeg Jets, was pushed hard during a 70-minute news conference to explain his view of findings in an independent investigation by the Blackhawks into allegations that former video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted player Kyle Beach after he was called up from the minors during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Tennis-Djokovic made to work for win in first match since U.S. Open final loss

World number one Novak Djokovic had to work hard for a three-set victory over Hungarian Marton Fucsovics at the Paris Masters on Tuesday in his first match since losing the U.S. Open final in September. Djokovic, who is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 major titles, came up short in his bid for a calendar Grand Slam at the U.S. Open, losing in straight sets to Russian Daniil Medvedev nL1N2QE0HP at Flushing Meadows.

Baseball-Braves' Soler becomes second Cuban to win World Series MVP

Atlanta slugger Jorge Soler became the second Cuban to be named Most Valuable Player of the World Series on Tuesday after his monstrous three-run home run in Game Six helped fuel the Braves' 7-0 win over the Houston Astros. Soler's 446-foot blast in the third inning off Astros starter Luis Garcia was the right fielder's third home run of the seven-game series, which the Braves won 4-2 to snap a 26-year championship drought.

NBA roundup: Chris Paul No. 3 in all-time assists after Suns' win

Chris Paul posted a double-double and reached a career milestone as the host Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 112-100 on Tuesday night. Paul scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 18 assists while passing Mark Jackson and former Sun Steve Nash to move into third place in the NBA's all-time assist list.

