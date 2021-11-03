Soccer-Czechs to play final World Cup qualifier without Schick
Czech Republic will be without injured striker Patrik Schick in their last 2022 World Cup qualifier against Estonia on Nov. 16, the Czech Football Association said on Wednesday. Besides missing the Euro 2020 joint-leading scorer, manager Jaroslav Silhavy will also have to do without defenders Ondrej Kudela and Jan Boril, and midfielder Jakub Jankto who are all also injured.
The Czechs have 11 points from seven matches in Group E, level with Wales but sitting in second place behind leaders Belgium on goal difference. Wales have a game in hand, however, and can still win the group if they beat Belarus and Belgium in their remaining games.
