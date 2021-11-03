Scoreboard: New Zealand vs Scotland
Scoreboard of ICC T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Scotland.
Scoreboard New Zealand Martin Guptill c MacLeod b Wheal 93 Daryl Mitchell lbw Safyaan Sharif 13 Kane Williamson c M Cross b Safyaan Sharif 0 Devon Conway c M Cross b Mark Watt 1 Glenn Phillips c Chris Greaves b Wheal 33 James Neesham not out 10 Mitchell Santner not out 2 Extras (lb-5, w-15) 20 Total (For 5 wkts, 20 Overs) 172 Fall of Wickets: 1-35, 2-35, 3-52, 4-157, 5-157 Bowling: Bradley Wheal 4-0-40-2, Safyaan Sharif 4-0-28-2, Alasdair Evans 4-0-48-0, Mark Watt 4-0-13-1, Chris Greaves 3-0-26-0, Michael Leask 1-0-12-0.
