Hunger to learn more is important, says Sunil Chhetri

Men's Senior National Team captain Sunil Chhetri expressed his gratitude towards his family, friends and coaching staff after being named for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 17:43 IST
Men's Senior National Team captain Sunil Chhetri expressed his gratitude towards his family, friends and coaching staff after being named for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Sunil Chhetri, who has been named for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), said that the journey that he has been through has been nothing short of a dream.

"I am thrilled, I am really thankful and honoured. I have always said that it is a dream that I have gone through, and it would not have been possible without my family, my friends, my wife, my close group, the teammates that I have had and the coaches that I have played under. They have all played an important part in who I am today," said the Indian captain in an AIFF release. "It has been amazing to play for the national team for so many years, for the number of matches, it has been an outstanding journey," he added.

On being asked about his role models, Chhetri said, "The amount of encouragement and inspiration around us is a lot, we just have to keep looking. The hunger of trying to learn more is needed, and you will seek out from so many people." Chhetri is among 12 sportspersons who will be awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for 2021.

Chhetri with 80 goals is tied with Lionel Messi at the second place in the goalscorers list among active footballers at the international level. Cristiano Ronaldo has the highest 115 goals. (ANI)

