Left Menu

NZ beat Scotland by 16 runs

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-11-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 19:10 IST
NZ beat Scotland by 16 runs
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs in their Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Chasing 173, Scotland could only score 156 for five in 20 overs with Michael Leask top-scoring with 42 not out. For New Zealand, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi took two wickets while Tim Southee got one.

Earlier, veteran opener Martin Guptill smashed 93 off 56 balls to take New Zealand to a challenging 172 for five.

Guptill hit six fours and seven sixes during his 56-ball knock and added 105 runs in little over 12 overs with Glenn Phillips (33 off 37 balls) after the Black Caps were reduced to 52 for three just after the power play.

For Scotland, pacers Brad Wheal and Saafiyan Sharif got two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Martin Guptill 93; Brad Wheal 2/40, Saafiyan Sharif 2/28).

Scotland: 156 for 5 in 20 overs (Michael Leask 42 not out; Trent Boult 2/29, Ish Sodhi 2/42).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021