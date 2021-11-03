Cricket-England's Mills ruled out of T20 World Cup with thigh injury
England paceman Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup due to a right thigh strain, with reserve Reece Topley set to replace him in the squad, the country's cricket board (ECB) said in a statement on Wednesday. England are top of Group I with four wins from as many matches and take on South Africa on Saturday.
England paceman Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup due to a right thigh strain, with reserve Reece Topley set to replace him in the squad, the country's cricket board (ECB) said in a statement on Wednesday. Mills sustained the injury while bowling in England's 26-run Super 12 stage victory over Sri Lanka on Monday in Sharjah, with a scan on Tuesday revealing the full nature of the problem.
The 29-year-old has picked up seven wickets from four games in the tournament and England are likely to miss his skills and experience in the final overs of matches. England are top of Group I with four wins from as many matches and take on South Africa on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Twenty20 World Cup
- Sri Lanka
- England
- Sharjah
- Reece Topley
- Tymal Mills
ALSO READ
Cricket-England suffer Livingstone injury scare before T20 World Cup opener
T20 WC: Livingstone in doubt for England's opening match after injuring finger
England to play next UEFA match behind closed doors after Euro 2020 final crowd trouble
Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' to feature Hindi version of hit Sri Lankan track 'Manike Mage Hithe'
T20 WC: Sri Lanka eye second win in clash against Ireland