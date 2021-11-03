Left Menu

Cricket-England's Mills ruled out of T20 World Cup with thigh injury

England paceman Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup due to a right thigh strain, with reserve Reece Topley set to replace him in the squad, the country's cricket board (ECB) said in a statement on Wednesday. England are top of Group I with four wins from as many matches and take on South Africa on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 20:26 IST
England paceman Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup due to a right thigh strain, with reserve Reece Topley set to replace him in the squad, the country's cricket board (ECB) said in a statement on Wednesday. Mills sustained the injury while bowling in England's 26-run Super 12 stage victory over Sri Lanka on Monday in Sharjah, with a scan on Tuesday revealing the full nature of the problem.

The 29-year-old has picked up seven wickets from four games in the tournament and England are likely to miss his skills and experience in the final overs of matches. England are top of Group I with four wins from as many matches and take on South Africa on Saturday.

