Left Menu

T20 WC: Whole India is behind you, shouts Scotland wicket-keeper Matthew Cross to bowler Chris Greaves

Scotland wicket-keeper Matthew Cross was caught on the stump-mic, reminding his fellow teammate and bowler Chris Greaves that entire India is backing him during the match against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 03-11-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 20:51 IST
T20 WC: Whole India is behind you, shouts Scotland wicket-keeper Matthew Cross to bowler Chris Greaves
Team Scotland (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Scotland wicket-keeper Matthew Cross was caught on the stump-mic, reminding his fellow teammate and bowler Chris Greaves that entire India is backing him during the match against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Cross' statement came in connection with team India's chances to qualify into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021 if Scotland would have won against New Zealand.

India lost both of its opening matches and have left with almost zero chances to qualify into the semis. Technically, India's future lies in the hands of the opposite teams. During the 7th over of the match, the Scotland wicket-keeper was caught on the stump-mic, saying, "Whole India is behind you," to bowler Chris Greaves.

Scotland needed to defeat New Zealand, in order to strengthen India's chances to qualify but unfortunately, they fell short of 16 runs and lost the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021