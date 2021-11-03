Cricket-Former skipper Dravid appointed Indian men's cricket team head coach
Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 20:56 IST
Former India captain Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of the men's national team, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh on Wednesday unanimously appointed Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Men). The former India captain will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand," the BCCI said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Dravid
- RP Singh
- New Zealand
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Dravid applies for Team India head coach post, VVS Laxman likely to take over at NCA
Rahul Dravid formally applies for head coach's post; Laxman in fray for NCA?
Former India captain Rahul Dravid applies for position of national team's head coach: BCCI source.
Have worked closely with most of boys and know their potential to do better, says India's new head coach Rahul Dravid
BCCI appoints Rahul Dravid as India head coach till 2023 ODI World Cup