Cricket-Former skipper Dravid appointed Indian men's cricket team head coach

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 20:56 IST
Former India captain Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of the men's national team, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh on Wednesday unanimously appointed Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Men). The former India captain will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand," the BCCI said in a statement.

