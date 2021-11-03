The following are the top/expected stories at 2120 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of of T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Afghanistan in Dubai.

*Updated report of HYLO Open Super 500 badminton tournament. *Updated report of men's boxing World Championships in Belgrade.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-DRAVID-COACH BCCI appoints Rahul Dravid as head coach of Indian men's team New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Former captain Rahul Dravid was on Wednesday appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team by the BCCI, a development that was expected after the batting great was convinced by the board's top brass.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-IND-VARUN-INJURY Chakravarthy out with left-calf muscle injury: BCCI Abu Dhabi, Nov 3 (PTI) Injury-prone mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy's fitness issues cropped up as he was ruled out of India's T20 World Cup game against Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-NZ-LD SCO Guptill's 93 sets up NZ's 16-run win over Scotland Dubai, Nov 3 (PTI) Opener Martin Guptill's blistering 56-ball 93, which was built around monstrous sixes and authoritative batting, set up a 16-run win for New Zealand over a spirited Scotland in the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-MAYANK After impressive outing in IPL, Mayank Agarwal gears up for Mushtaq Ali Trophy Guwahati, Nov 3 (PTI) After an impressive outing in the recent Indian Premier League, India batter Mayank Agarwal is gearing up for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starting on Thursday as a key member of the Karnataka team.

SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-CHARITY Tendulkar donates retinal cameras to district hospital in Assam Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has once again come forward in support of people in the north-east by donating retinal cameras to the paediatric intensive care unit and neonatal intensive care unit at the Makunda Christian Leprosy and General Hospital in Karimnagar district of Assam.

SPO-AWARD-CHHETRI Chhetri, football's first Khel Ratna awardee, says it has been a dream journey New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The first footballer to be conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Indian maestro Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday said the journey that he has been through in the last 16 years has been nothing short of a dream.

SPO-AWARD-NEERAJ Honoured to be awarded Khel Ratna: Neeraj Chopra New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Named for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna after winning a historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday said he would continue to work hard to bring more laurels for the country.

SPO-HOCK-MARIJNE-LD SAI Sjoerd Marijne's final payment held back on HI's advice; Dutchman says issue almost resolved now (Eds: Adds Hockey India statement) New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Former women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne's ''full and final'' salary was stopped on the recommendations of Hockey India (HI) after he was denied a 'No Objection Certificate' for failing to return his official laptop, which, according to the Dutchman, is on its way to India now.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-PREVIEW Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Seam bowling all-rounders on Indian selectors' radar Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Having learnt a harsh lesson with Hardik Pandya’s mysterious injury saga, the national selectors will be looking at potential seam bowling all-rounders during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy which gets underway on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-AUS-BAN-PREVIEW Australia aim for strong comeback after England hammering; up against down-and-out Bangladesh Dubai, Nov 3 (PTI) Australia would be aiming for a much improved batting effort after being hammered in their previous game when they take on the already eliminated Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-WI-SL-PREVIEW West Indies aim for survival as Sri Lanka look to sign off on a high Abu Dhabi, Nov 3 (PTI) Defending champions West Indies will be desperate to address their batting woes and keep their slim semi-final hopes alive when they take on an inexperienced Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-LEE It's not all doom and gloom for Australia but top order needs to fire: Lee Dubai, Nov 3 (PTI) Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee is confident Aaron Finch and Co. can bounce back from their crushing group stage defeat at the hands of England provided their top-order fires in the upcoming matches of the T20 World Cup.

