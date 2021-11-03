Left Menu

India post 210/2 against Afghanistan

For Afghanistan, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib took a wicket each. Brief Scores India 210 in 20 overs Rohit Sharma 74, KL Rahul 69 Karim Janat 17, Gulbadin Naib 139.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 03-11-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 21:27 IST
India post 210/2 against Afghanistan

Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul hit half centuries as India posted 210 for 2 against Afghanistan in their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Rohit (74) and Rahul (69) stitched 140 runs from 14.4 overs for the opening wicket to set up the big total after being invited to bat.

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant Pant remained not out on 35 and 27 respectively. For Afghanistan, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib took a wicket each. Brief Scores: India: 210 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 74, KL Rahul 69; Karim Janat 1/7, Gulbadin Naib 1/39).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021