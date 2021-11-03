T20 WC Scoreboard: India vs Afghanistan
Scoreboard of Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup between India and Afghanistan here on Wednesday.
India Innings: KL Rahul b Gulbadin Naib 69 Rohit Sharma c Nabi b Karim Janat 74 Rishabh Pant not out 27 Hardik Pandya not out 35 Extras: (B-2 LB-1 NB-1 W-1) 5 Total: (For 2 wickets from 20 overs) 210 Fall of wickets: 1/140 2/147 Bowling: Mohammad Nabi 1-0-7-0, Sharafuddin Ashraf 2-0-25-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-59-0, Hamid Hassan 4-0-34-0, Gulbadin Naib 4-0-39-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-36-0, Karim Janat 1-0-7-1. More PTI PDS PDS PDS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi HC restrains broadcast of ICC T20 World Cup by rogue websites
South Africa beat West Indies by eight wickets in their Super 12 ICC T20 World Cup match.
Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in their Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup.
Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets in their Super 12 match in ICC T20 World Cup.
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup.