PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 03-11-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 21:41 IST
T20 WC Scoreboard: India vs Afghanistan

Scoreboard of Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup between India and Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

India Innings: KL Rahul b Gulbadin Naib 69 Rohit Sharma c Nabi b Karim Janat 74 Rishabh Pant not out 27 Hardik Pandya not out 35 Extras: (B-2 LB-1 NB-1 W-1) 5 Total: (For 2 wickets from 20 overs) 210 Fall of wickets: 1/140 2/147 Bowling: Mohammad Nabi 1-0-7-0, Sharafuddin Ashraf 2-0-25-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-59-0, Hamid Hassan 4-0-34-0, Gulbadin Naib 4-0-39-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-36-0, Karim Janat 1-0-7-1. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

