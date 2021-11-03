NFL-Packers QB Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19 - reports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, U.S. media reported on Wednesday.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, U.S. media reported on Wednesday. With practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert also testing positive, Jordan Love is likely to start in place of Rodgers, who told reporters asking him about his vaccination status in August that he had been immunized.
The NFL Network reported https://www.nfl.com/news/packers-qb-aaron-rodgers-tests-positive-for-covid-19-will-not-play-in-week-9-ver that Rodgers has not been vaccinated. Under league regulations, players who are unvaccinated and test positive for the novel coronavirus must quarantine for a minimum of 10 days.
The reports said the earliest Rodgers can return to action is on Nov. 13, a day before the Packers meet the Seattle Seahawks in week 10.
