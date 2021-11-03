Left Menu

Golf-Bellerive Country Club to host 2030 Presidents Cup

Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis will host the 2030 Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 22:27 IST
Golf-Bellerive Country Club to host 2030 Presidents Cup

Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis will host the 2030 Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday. Bellerive has hosted several of golf's biggest events, including the 1992 and 2018 PGA Championships and the 1965 U.S. Open won by South African Gary Player, who completed the career Grand Slam of major titles with his victory in St. Louis.

"St. Louis is a passionate and iconic sports town and one which embraces teams and events such as the Presidents Cup with tremendous enthusiasm," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement. "The combination of St. Louis and Bellerive Country Club will make for a memorable experience for fans onsite and those watching around the world."

The last Presidents Cup was played in 2019 in Melbourne with the U.S. claiming a comeback win over the Internationals. Delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, Quail Hollow, in Charlotte, North Carolina will host the biennial event next year from Sept. 20-25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021