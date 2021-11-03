Left Menu

Umpire Gough not to officiate in any further matches of the T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed that umpire Michael Gough will not be appointed to any further matches during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 03-11-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 23:00 IST
Umpire Gough not to officiate in any further matches of the T20 World Cup
Umpire Michael Gough. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed that umpire Michael Gough will not be appointed to any further matches during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.Umpire Michael Gough will not be appointed to any further matches in the ongoing World Cup following a breach of the bio-security protocols.

"The ICC recognises the extended periods he has spent in bio-secure conditions over the past two years and will continue to support the wellbeing of all match officials operating in this environment," ICC in a statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021