Cricket-Pollard backs Windies batters to cut loose against Sri Lanka

Updated: 03-11-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 23:11 IST
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard backed his batters to "break their shackles" and rediscover their form in Thursday's Twenty20 World Cup clash with Sri Lanka, as the defending champions bid to keep their semi-final hopes alive. The West Indies are second from bottom in Group I having lost two of their three Super 12 stage games and their batsmen have failed to fire on all cylinders.

Despite an uphill task to reach the next stage from a group that includes in-form England and South Africa who occupy the top two spots, Pollard has not given up hope. "In life and sport, nothing is impossible. What I can safely say is yes, the guys are confident," Pollard told reporters on Wednesday.

"We knew exactly what is needed in terms of from a run rate perspective and we'll take all things into consideration when that match starts. "But I also believe it's very important we continue to go through the process of trying to improve each and every time as a team and especially from a batting perspective, and that's going to be the order of the day.

"It's our opportunity now, guys can take off the shackles that has been holding us back in terms of obviously our batting performance. There's no secret about that." Sri Lanka are level with the West Indies on two points but have played a game more.

