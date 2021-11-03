Cricket-India crush Afghanistan by 66 runs to snap winless streak
Former champions India snapped their winless streak at the Twenty20 World Cup with a comprehensive 66-run victory over Afghanistan in a Super 12 Group II match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
India batted first for the third consecutive match after Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to field at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Rohit Sharma (74) and KL Rahul (69) shared a massive 140-run opening stand to lay the foundation for India's imposing 210-2, the highest total of the tournament. Afghanistan managed 144-7 in reply but never threatened to reach their target after losing early wickets.
Group leaders Pakistan have booked their semi-final spot and India must win their last two games to have a chance of joining them in the last four.
