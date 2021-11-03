Left Menu

Soccer-Al Sadd committed to keeping Xavi despite Barcelona interest

"We welcome the visit of the administrative delegation from Barcelona, and we appreciate and respect this," Al-Ali said in a social media statement on Al-Sadd's official Twitter account. "The club's position is clear from the beginning - we are committed to keeping our coach Xavi with us and we cannot have him leave at this sensitive time of the season." Spanish media reported that Xavi, who enjoyed an illustrious career with Barcelona from 1998-2015, has a release clause of 10 million euros ($11.6 million). Barcelona sacked Koeman after a dismal start to the season.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 23:33 IST
Soccer-Al Sadd committed to keeping Xavi despite Barcelona interest
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Al-Sadd are not willing to let manager Xavi Hernandez leave despite interest from Barcelona, the Qatari club's CEO Turki Al-Ali said on Wednesday. Barcelona officials Rafa Yuste and Mateu Alemany travelled to Doha on Tuesday to try to negotiate Barca great Xavi's release from Al-Sadd and met with the former midfielder's agents in Qatar on Wednesday.

The Catalan club are looking to replace Dutchman Ronald Koeman who was sacked last week following a poor start to the campaign. "We welcome the visit of the administrative delegation from Barcelona, and we appreciate and respect this," Al-Ali said in a social media statement on Al-Sadd's official Twitter account.

"The club's position is clear from the beginning - we are committed to keeping our coach Xavi with us and we cannot have him leave at this sensitive time of the season." Spanish media reported that Xavi, who enjoyed an illustrious career with Barcelona from 1998-2015, has a release clause of 10 million euros ($11.6 million).

Barcelona sacked Koeman after a dismal start to the season. The club, who are ninth in LaLiga, are currently under the guidance of caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan. ($1 = 0.8637 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021