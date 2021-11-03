Left Menu

Cricket-Gough won't umpire T20 World Cup games after COVID-19 breach - ICC

"The ICC today confirmed that umpire Michael Gough will not be appointed to any further matches during the T20 World Cup following a breach of the bio-security protocols," the game's governing body said in a statement. "The ICC recognises the extended periods he has spent in bio-secure conditions over the past two years and will continue to support the wellbeing of all match officials operating in this environment." Players and match officials at the tournament are not allowed to mingle with people outside their bubbles.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 23:35 IST
Cricket-Gough won't umpire T20 World Cup games after COVID-19 breach - ICC

English umpire Michael Gough will not officiate any more games in the Twenty20 World Cup after he broke COVID-19 health protocols during the tournament, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday. The 41-year-old Gough was withdrawn from umpiring New Zealand's Super 12 match against India on Sunday in Dubai and replaced by Marais Erasmus of South Africa.

Gough was put in isolation for six days https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-cricket-t20worldcup-umpire/cricket-umpire-gough-put-in-isolation-for-covid-19-breach-at-world-cup-idUKKBN2HN0P8 on Tuesday, with British media reporting that he had breached the bio-secure bubble in his designated hotel. "The ICC today confirmed that umpire Michael Gough will not be appointed to any further matches during the T20 World Cup following a breach of the bio-security protocols," the game's governing body said in a statement.

"The ICC recognises the extended periods he has spent in bio-secure conditions over the past two years and will continue to support the wellbeing of all match officials operating in this environment." Players and match officials at the tournament are not allowed to mingle with people outside their bubbles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021