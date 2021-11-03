Left Menu

Unai Emery to stay with Villarreal after ruling himself out of Newcastle United job

Unai Emery on Wednesday said he will not be leaving Villarreal to become Newcastle United head coach, despite holding talks with the Premier League club.

Villarreal FC head coach Unai Emery. Image Credit: ANI
Unai Emery on Wednesday said he will not be leaving Villarreal to become Newcastle United head coach, despite holding talks with the Premier League club. The former Arsenal boss held talks with Newcastle earlier this week, but held reservations about joining the club, despite being their No 1 choice to succeed Steve Bruce.

In a statement released on his Twitter account, Emery wrote in Spanish: "For all the noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there has been transparency and loyalty with the Roig family, that for me is most important." "Villarreal is my home and I am 100 per cent committed to the club. Honestly, I am grateful for the interest shown by a great club, but am also even more grateful to stay here, and I have communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue as part of this project and for the commitment and respect that I have received from the club and my players, it is mutual and reciprocated."

"I also want to show gratitude for the love and support that has always been shown to me. This Sunday, we have a very important game and I hope that, together, we can achieve victory. We will see you in the Estadio Ceramica," he added. Newcastle United on October 20 confirmed that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent. He left the Magpies after more than two years in charge, having steered the club to 13th and 12th-place finishes in the Premier League and reaching the quarter-final stage in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his tenure. (ANI)

