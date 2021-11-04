Left Menu

Soccer-Porto earn draw at AC Milan to leave Italians on brink of exit

Porto rose to second place with five points, four ahead of bottom side Milan. Third-placed Atletico Madrid, with four points, face a Liverpool side boasting a perfect nine points at Anfield later on Wednesday.

AC Milan earned their first Champions League point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Porto at San Siro on Wednesday, but the result left the seven-time European champions on the brink of elimination. Luis Diaz struck after six minutes to put the Portuguese side in front and they dominated the first half against an under-par Rossoneri side.

An own goal from Chancel Mbemba drew Milan level after the break and Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a goal ruled out for offside, as the Italians' wait for a victory goes on. Porto rose to second place with five points, four ahead of bottom side Milan.

