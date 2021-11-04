Left Menu

Soccer-Man United's Varane faces month out with hamstring injury

The 28-year-old France international started the match as part of United's three-man central defence partnership, but had to be replaced in the opening half. Varane only returned to the team for last weekend's 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur after overcoming a groin injury sustained on international duty last month. They take on local rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday before the international break. ($1 = 0.7307 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 02:15 IST
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane sustained a hamstring injury in their Champions League draw with Atalanta on Tuesday and will be out for around a month, the club said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old France international started the match as part of United's three-man central defence partnership, but had to be replaced in the opening half.

Varane only returned to the team for last weekend's 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur after overcoming a groin injury sustained on international duty last month. He completed a reported 34 million-pound ($46.5 million) move to United from Real Madrid this summer.

United drew 2-2 with Atalanta thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/ronaldo-double-earn-united-late-point-atalanta-2021-11-02 and top Group F with seven points after four matches. They take on local rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday before the international break.

($1 = 0.7307 pounds)

