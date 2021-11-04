Left Menu

Soccer-Inter go second with comfortable win at Sheriff

A ruthless second-half performance earned Inter Milan a 3-1 win away to Sheriff Tiraspol on Wednesday to send them above the Moldovans into second place in Group D. Inter climbed into second spot on seven points, one ahead of Sheriff in third and six clear of bottom side Shakhtar Donetsk, but two points adrift of group leaders Real Madrid.

Reuters | Tiraspol | Updated: 04-11-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 03:23 IST
Soccer-Inter go second with comfortable win at Sheriff
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • Moldova

A ruthless second-half performance earned Inter Milan a 3-1 win away to Sheriff Tiraspol on Wednesday to send them above the Moldovans into second place in Group D. Inter were left frustrated as they mustered 14 attempts to no avail before the break, but the competition debutants' resistance eventually broke when Marcelo Brozovic fired home early in the second half.

Milan Skriniar doubled the Nerazzurri's lead before substitute Alexis Sanchez powered home a third within a minute of his introduction, and Adama Traore headed in a stoppage-time consolation for Sheriff. Inter climbed into second spot on seven points, one ahead of Sheriff in third and six clear of bottom side Shakhtar Donetsk, but two points adrift of group leaders Real Madrid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021