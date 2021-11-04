Soccer-Wijnaldum scores first PSG goals in 2-2 draw at Leipzig

Georginio Wijnaldum scored his first two goals for his new club Paris St Germain on Wednesday but a stoppage-time penalty for RB Leipzig rescued a 2-2 draw in their Champions League Group A game. The Dutchman, who had struggled this season after joining from Liverpool, struck in the 21st minute and headed in another goal six minutes before halftime.

Leipzig, eliminated from competition with just one point from four matches, had taken the lead through Christopher Nkunku in the eighth minute and they missed the chance to double it when Andre Silva's 12th-minute penalty was saved. Substitute Dominik Szoboszlai did better from the spot in second-half stoppage time, however, to rescue a point for the Germans.

The French side, without the injured Lionel Messi, are in second place on eight points, one behind Manchester City. Club Brugge are on four with Leipzig, semi-finalists in 2020, bottom on one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)