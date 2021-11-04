Soccer-Man City ease past Brugge after slow start

Manchester City got back to winning ways with a 4-1 victory over Brugge to move to within sight of the Champions League knockout rounds although it was not a trouble-free night for Pep Guardiola's side on Wednesday.

In the end, goals by Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus earned a comfortable enough victory to leave City top of Group A with nine points after Paris St Germain drew with RB Leipzig. But there were periods after a John Stones own goal gave Brugge an early equaliser in which City looked uncomfortable.

The Belgians had several decent opportunities before Mahrez headed Pep Guardiola's side back in front in the 54th minute. Sterling gave City breathing space with a tap-in after 72 minutes and the hosts were able to coast home. Substitute Jesus gave the scoreline an emphatic look as he added the fourth with the last kick of the game.

"The manager wasn't happy at halftime and you have to take his advice," Foden said. "He changed things and we were much better in the second half. "Once we got our rhythm the chances started opening up."

City, who suffered a surprise Premier League defeat by Crystal Palace at the weekend, need only one point from their remaining two games to secure their last-16 place. Brugge are in third spot with four points. They went ahead when Foden tapped in from close range from Joao Cancelo's pass in the 15th minute.

But they were stunned two minutes later when Hans Vanaken's shot was well saved by Ederson but Bernardo Silva's attempted clearance struck Stones in the head and the ball rebounded into the net. City lacked their usual fluency before the break and Brugge threatened on the break.

The visitors had a glorious chance to go ahead when Charles De Ketelaere missed the target from close range shortly after the interval and a minute later Mahrez headed in Cancelo's cross to calm City nerves. A fluent City move ended with Ilkay Gundogan squaring for substitute Sterling to convert in the 72nd minute and Jesus got in on the act from another Cancelo assist.

The English champions' night was to get better as news of a late Leipzig equaliser left them top of the group.

