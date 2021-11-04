Soccer-Liverpool into last 16 with win over Atletico

Liverpool marched into the knockout stages of the Champions League with two games to spare after a convincing 2-0 victory over 10-man Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday guaranteed them top spot in Group B. With four wins out of four, Juergen Klopp's side can now take their foot off the gas for the final two games of the group stage and focus their resources on their Premier League title push.

Liverpool have yet to lose in 16 matches in all competitions this season and their unbeaten run stretches back 25 matches to their April 6 loss to Real Madrid in last season's Champions League campaign. A draw would have been enough for Liverpool to be sure of their passage to the last 16 but from the outset Klopp's side looked like they had nothing but victory on their minds.

Diogo Jota put the home side ahead in the 13th minute, nodding home at the back post after a great cross from the right by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was again the provider for the second eight minutes later when his low ball into the box was brilliantly met by Sadio Mane who fired past Jan Oblak.

The Spanish side's troubles intensified after Felipe was sent off in the 36th minute for a deliberate trip on Mane that earned him a harsh straight red. Jota thought he had his second and Liverpool's third, shortly after the interval, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez also had a deflected effort, which beat Alisson Becker, ruled out by VAR for offside but the Spanish champions could have no complaints about the outcome. The result leaves Diego Simeone's side in third place on four points, one behind second placed Porto.

