Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool into last 16 with win over Atletico

With four wins out of four, Juergen Klopp's side can now take their foot off the gas for the final two games of the group stage and focus their resources on their Premier League title push. Liverpool have yet to lose in 16 matches in all competitions this season and their unbeaten run stretches back 25 matches to their April 6 loss to Real Madrid in last season's Champions League campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 04:31 IST
Soccer-Liverpool into last 16 with win over Atletico

Liverpool marched into the knockout stages of the Champions League with two games to spare after a convincing 2-0 victory over 10-man Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday guaranteed them top spot in Group B. With four wins out of four, Juergen Klopp's side can now take their foot off the gas for the final two games of the group stage and focus their resources on their Premier League title push.

Liverpool have yet to lose in 16 matches in all competitions this season and their unbeaten run stretches back 25 matches to their April 6 loss to Real Madrid in last season's Champions League campaign. "The first target was to get through this group. I didn't expect we would be through after four games but the boys did it and it's really well deserved," said Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp.

The only negative for Klopp's side was a hamstring injury to Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino in the second half. A draw would have been enough for Liverpool to be sure of their passage to the last 16, but from the outset Klopp's side looked like they had nothing but victory on their minds.

Diogo Jota put the home side ahead in the 13th minute, nodding home at the back post after a great cross from the right by Trent Alexander-Arnold although Atletico coach Diego Simeone will surely have felt that his stationary defenders made the goal far too easy. Alexander-Arnold was again the provider for the second eight minutes later when his low ball into the box was brilliantly met by Sadio Mane who fired past Jan Oblak.

Liverpool were buzzing, first to the ball across midfield and quick to push forward in search of a third. The Spanish side's troubles intensified after Felipe was sent off in the 36th minute for a deliberate trip on Mane that earned him a harsh straight red.

Mohamed Salah forced a good save out of Oblak before halftime with a stinging drive as Liverpool went in at the interval in firm control. Jota thought he had his second and Liverpool's third, shortly after the break, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

There were some signs of life from the visitors after that reprieve and former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez looked to have reduced the deficit with a deflected shot that deceived Alisson Becker, but that effort too was annulled by VAR for offside. The Spanish champions, who beyond that moment failed to test the Liverpool keeper at all, could have no complaints about the outcome, which leaves them in third place on four points, one behind second placed Porto.

Oblak was puzzled by the team's defending in front of him but said qualification for the knockout stage remained within their reach. "We depend on ourselves. We have to win the two games that remain," he said. "It won’t be easy -- we all know that -- and we have to give our best version of ourselves and do our best. With our quality, if we show it on the field, we can win the two games and get through to the last 16."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021