Left Menu

Soccer-U.S. women to play Australia in two friendlies

Australia are co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup with New Zealand. "Hosting the U.S. Women’s National Team for the first time in over two decades is another great taste of what the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 will look and feel like at Stadium Australia,” said Football Australia boss James Johnson.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 04-11-2021 05:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 05:35 IST
Soccer-U.S. women to play Australia in two friendlies
  • Country:
  • Australia

The United States national women's team will head to Australia this month for a two-friendly series against the 2023 World Cup co-hosts. Australia will host the world champions for the first time in 21 years at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Nov. 27 and in Newcastle on Nov. 30, Football Australia said on Thursday.

The teams last met at the Olympics, where the United States won the bronze medal playoff 4-3. Australia coach Tony Gustavsson said he would use the matches to help pick his squad for the women's Asian Cup in India next year.

"The U.S. Women’s National Team are a team with quality across the park and will mark another great challenge for the playing group," he said in a media release. Australia are co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup with New Zealand.

"Hosting the U.S. Women’s National Team for the first time in over two decades is another great taste of what the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 will look and feel like at Stadium Australia,” said Football Australia boss James Johnson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021