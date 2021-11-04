VVS Laxman extends wishes to Rahul Dravid on being appointed as team India's head coach

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman sent warm wishes to Rahul Dravid on being appointed team India's new head coach. The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh on Wednesday unanimously appointed Rahul Dravid as the head coach of Team India (Senior Men).

Dravid will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand. "Absolutely the right man for the job! Rahul Dravid has been a great servant of Indian cricket. As he takes guard for a fresh innings as the head coach, I am sure he will take the team onward and upward. Best wishes to my partner in many an enjoyable stand!!" tweeted VVS Laxman.

The BCCI had invited applications for the said position on October 26 to appoint Ravi Shastri's successor, whose term gets over after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia (2018-19) and followed it with another series win in 2020-21. India was also the first team to win all five T20Is in a bilateral series when it blanked New Zealand 5-0. Under Shastri and his team's guidance, India won all their seven Test series at home. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)