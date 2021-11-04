Andre Nel departs as assistant coach of Essex

Essex County Cricket Club has confirmed that Andre Nel has left his role as Assistant head coach and bowling coach. The 44-year-old joined the coaching staff in March 2019, having previously worked with Easterns, the South African National Cricket Academy and Phantoms.

In his first season at Chelmsford, the Club won an unprecedented County Championship and Vitality Blast double, which was backed up the following year with the side winning the inaugural Bob Willis Trophy at Lord's. The Club claimed the Division Two title during Nel's third and final campaign with Essex, which made it four trophies in three seasons for the South African.

On his time with the Club, Nel said: "I've absolutely loved my three years back at Chelmsford and I'm grateful for the support myself and the team have received during this time." "I'm leaving with some fantastic memories that will stay with me forever. The success we experienced in 2019 will always be special to me, whilst I'm also really proud of our accomplishments with the Bob Willis Trophy and Division Two title in 2020 and 2021, respectively," he added.

Essex Head Coach, Anthony McGrath, added: "Andre has been a great asset to the Club over the last three years and has helped us achieve some great things. His knowledge and skillset have been extremely beneficial to our bowlers, whilst I have no doubt he will go on to experience more success as a Coach elsewhere." "He will be missed but his departure allows the Club and me to re-examine our coaching structure and move forward with a strong appointment for next season. Essex County Cricket Club would like to thank Andre for his contribution during his time at the Club and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)