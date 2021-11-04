Left Menu

Soccer-Ajax qualify but coach critical of performance

A 3-1 away win over a 10-man Borussia Dortmund ensured Ajax booked a berth in the last-16 as they finally broke down a resolute German side who played down to 10 men for over an hour of the Group C clash. But Ten Hag was quick to point out the errors that might have cost his team the game before they rallied to score three times in last 19 minutes and take all the points.

Reuters | Dortmund | Updated: 04-11-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 13:22 IST
Soccer-Ajax qualify but coach critical of performance
  • Country:
  • Germany

Ajax Amsterdam might have qualified for the next stage of the Champions League by extending their 100% record in the group phase but for coach Erik ten Hag it was an opportune time to pick over their mistakes. A 3-1 away win over a 10-man Borussia Dortmund ensured Ajax booked a berth in the last-16 as they finally broke down a resolute German side who played down to 10 men for over an hour of the Group C clash.

But Ten Hag was quick to point out the errors that might have cost his team the game before they rallied to score three times in last 19 minutes and take all the points. "If you want to go far as a team, you have to be critical," he told Dutch television.

“You can do that better after a win, and after qualifying for the next round. But in the first half we made big mistakes and gave the opponent power in their counterattack. Dortmund have good players and a good team and are strong on the transition. We were far too impatient and lost too much ball, and so we kept having to track backwards.” It was the first time Ajax have won their first four games in the Champions League group phase, eclipsing the three victories they posted at the start of 1995/96 competition.

“That shows that we are doing well,” added the coach, never one to mince his words. “We can show great football, but we can also play badly like in the first half against Dortmund. But we have shown character and resilience. We kept a cool head.” (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021