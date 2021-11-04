Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes rally to remain perfect

Derek Stepan tallied a goal and an assist and Andrei Svechnikov contributed two assists as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a 4-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night, stretching their season-opening winning streak to nine games. After falling behind 3-1 with 11:36 remaining in the second period, the Hurricanes responded with three unanswered goals. Martin Necas netted the game-winner for Carolina at 3:26 of the third period, sneaking one past Chicago goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who allowed the puck to trickle out of his control.

Golf-Nothing Goofy about possible PGA return to Disney

Ever since they opened the gates to Walt Disney World a half-century ago they have played golf at the Magic Kingdom. Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Karrie Webb headline a list of champions who have won PGA and LPGA Tour events staged at the Orlando area resort, accepting congratulations and winner's cheques from Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.

FIFA, IOC join pledge for NetZero goal by 2040

Some of the world's biggest sports organisations including soccer's governing body FIFA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have pledged to reduce their carbon emissions and reach NetZero by 2040, it was announced on Wednesday. The pledge was one of several agreed at the COP26 U.N. climate conference in Glasgow by the Sports for Climate Action Framework (S4CA), an organisation set up in 2018 to bring sports bodies together to achieve global climate change goals.

New York City Marathon returns for golden anniversary run

The TCS New York City Marathon is back live for its 50th anniversary on Sunday after 2020's virtual run, with participants raring to cross the blue finish line painted inside Central Park. "Coming out of such a pause in life, very similar to what we experienced in '01 after 9/11 ... was the shot in the arm that the city needed, that sense of life and energy the city needed, a connection and togetherness that the city needed," said Ted Metellus, race director at New York Road Runners, which operates the event.

Soccer-Female refereeing team takes charge of Jordan men's game for first time

An all-female refereeing crew took charge of a men's soccer match in Jordan's Pro League for the first time on Tuesday as part of the country's efforts to promote the game among women. Referee Esra'a Al-Mobideen and assistant referees Islam Al-Abadi, Sabreen Al-Abadi and Haneen Murad handled Sahab's 4-1 win over Al-Baqa'a in the final round of the competition.

NBA roundup: Nets pull away from Hawks

Kevin Durant scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter when the Brooklyn Nets surged ahead and pulled away for a 117-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night in New York. Durant also collected seven rebounds and five assists. Teammate James Harden followed up his first triple-double of the season with 16 points and 11 of Brooklyn's 34 assists.

Tennis-Russia and U.S. set up Billie Jean King Cup semi-final clash

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova rallied from a set down to beat Alize Cornet on Wednesday and help the Russian Tennis Federation oust defending champions France and reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2015. The Russians will face the United States after they beat Spain 2-1 to claim first place in Group C in the day's other tie inside Prague's O2 Arena.

Golf-U.S. Women's Open champion Saso opts for Japanese citizenship

Yuka Saso has chosen Japanese citizenship despite representing the Philippines at the Olympic Games this year and in past events, she said on Wednesday. The 20-year-old, who won the U.S. Women's Open in San Francisco in June as a teenager, currently has dual citizenship as her father is from Japan and her mother is a Filipino.

NFL-Packers place QB Rodgers on COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team said on Wednesday.

Multiple media outlets reported that the league's reigning MVP had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Tennis-Greek Tsitsipas retires in Paris with arm issue, Sinner loses

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas retired injured from his second-round match against Australian Alexei Popyrin with what appeared to be a right arm problem on a bad day for seeds at the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Greek was trailing 4-2 during the first set when he called the trainer on court before shaking hands with his opponent to signal his retirement.

