T20 WC: Scotland will give everything they have got to beat India, says skipper Coetzer

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer on Thursday said the team will give their everything to beat India in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup.

04-11-2021
Scotland cricket team (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer on Thursday said the team will give their everything to beat India in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup. India will next lock horns with Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday and the side would hope to register a comprehensive victory to further boost their net run rate in order to remain in the hunt for the qualification for semi-finals.

Coetzer knows the strength of the Indian side and is ready for the "formidable challenge". "It's a formidable challenge coming up against a very strong Indian team. There are very exciting players and we have to try and push ourselves and just try and take the challenge," said Coetzer while replying to a query from ANI.

"We have to focus on what we really good at. We will do our homework as any team would do and we know the skills they have got. We are going to give everything we have got in the match against India," he added. The Scotland skipper pointed out that batting first has been a challenge for the teams in the T20 World Cup and is wary of the threat posed by the Indian bowlers.

"I think one of the challenges in this tournament is setting the total and it has been quite tricky. You look at the Indians scorecard the other day it doesn't look like that. But we know setting the total is a challenge in this tournament," said Coetzer "So I think as a batting unit we look to play positive cricket and keep wickets at hand and that's the balance we have got to find as losing wickets in the powerplay is not ideal," he added.

Scotland is yet to register a victory in the Super 12 stage but they cannot be taken lightly as they gave New Zealand a run for their money on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

