T20 WC: Family is our place where we can lean upon, says Ashwin

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday expressed gratitude towards his family for always supporting him during tough times.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 16:39 IST
Ashwin in action (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday expressed gratitude towards his family for always supporting him during tough times. India will next lock horns against Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday and the side would hope to register a comprehensive victory to further boost their net run rate in order to remain in the hunt for the qualification for semi-finals.

"I owe a lot to my family. Many times when team the loses and we click photos with our families, people go after us saying that we are on a holiday. We are hardly on a holiday. When we back to our rooms after having a good or a bad day, the family is our only place where we can lean upon," said Ashwin during a virtual post-match press conference. "They have played more than a small role in the last 8 months. We had some great results and also some not so good results but that is what happens on the field. Off the field, we are also humans, we also have families and I am extremely grateful to my wife and kids for always being there for me," he added.

Ashwin was given his first game in the ongoing competition against Afghanistan and he proved why people asking for his inclusion in the side were right. The off-spinner returned with figures of 2-14 in his four overs and he was the main reason why Men in Blue managed to maintain a stranglehold over the Afghanistan batting order. (ANI)

