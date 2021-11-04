Rugby-New Zealand team to play Italy
New Zealand coach Ian Foster has named the following team to face Italy in their autumn international in Rome on Saturday.
Team: 15-Damian McKenzie, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Braydon Ennor, 12-Quinn Tupaea, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Brad Weber, 8-Hoskins Sotutu, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Luke Jacobson, 5-Josh Lord, 4-Tupou Vaa’i, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Dane Coles, 1-George Bower.
Replacements: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-Ethan de Groot, 18-Ofa Tuungafasi, 19-Sam Whitelock, 20-Shannon Frizell, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-David Havili, 23-Jordie Barrett
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jacobson
- Coles
- Lord
- Italy
- Ian Foster
- Rome
- Cane
- New Zealand
- Reece
ALSO READ
G20 leaders summit to focus on climate, COVID-19 and recovery measures-Italy's Draghi
Police raid homes, businesses across Germany, Italy, Bulgaria in mafia probe
Italy backs EU Commission actions to safeguard primacy of EU law-Draghi
Italy reports 33 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 3,702 new cases
EU equality official slams extreme-right violence in Italy