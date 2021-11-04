Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 16:42 IST
Rugby-New Zealand team to play Italy

New Zealand coach Ian Foster has named the following team to face Italy in their autumn international in Rome on Saturday.

Team: 15-Damian McKenzie, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Braydon Ennor, 12-Quinn Tupaea, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Brad Weber, 8-Hoskins Sotutu, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Luke Jacobson, 5-Josh Lord, 4-Tupou Vaa’i, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Dane Coles, 1-George Bower.

Replacements: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-Ethan de Groot, 18-Ofa Tuungafasi, 19-Sam Whitelock, 20-Shannon Frizell, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-David Havili, 23-Jordie Barrett

