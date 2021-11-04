Rugby-England delay naming team after positive COVID test among staff
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 16:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England have delayed naming their team for Saturday's Twickenham game against Tonga until 12.15 on Thursday after a member of the support staff tested positive for COVID, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said in a statement.
Everyone in the camp has undergone additional lateral flow testing, with no further positive cases, and PCR testing, with the results pending.
A training session is planned as normal later on Thursday and coach Eddie Jones will hold a news conference to discuss his team selection.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Tonga
- England
- Eddie
- Twickenham
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brazil's Bolsonaro should face homicide charge for COVID-19 errors, says Senate report
Chinese hot pot chain Haidilao slows growth as COVID-19 curbs consumer appetite
Hawaii's governor welcomes travellers as COVID counts drop
COVID-19: Surat's gems, jewellery industry sees surge in export
Tokyo aims to lift COVID-19 curbs on restaurants as cases fall - media