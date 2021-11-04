Left Menu

Rugby-Wales team to play South Africa

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named the following team to face South Africa at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

Team: 15-Johnny McNicholl, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Nick Tompkins, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Taine Basham, 6-Ellis Jenkins, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Will Rowlands, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ryan Elias, 1-Rhys Carre

Replacements: 16-Bradley Roberts, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-WillGriff John, 19-Ben Carter, 20-Seb Davies, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Gareth Anscombe, 23-Liam Williams

