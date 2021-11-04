Left Menu

Rugby-Farrell at flyhalf for England v Tonga; Smith on bench

Exciting winger Adam Radwan will win his second cap, with Freddie Steward winning his third at fullback.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 17:56 IST
England captain Owen Farrell will start at flyhalf in Saturday's Twickenham test against Tonga, with Marcus Smith, who has missed parts of training this week with a leg injury, on the bench.

Inside centre Manu Tuilagi makes his first appearance for England since March 2020, after coming back from injury, with Henry Slade at outside centre. Ben Youngs will win his 110th cap at scrumhalf, with uncapped Alex Mitchell among the replacements. Exciting winger Adam Radwan will win his second cap, with Freddie Steward winning his third at fullback.

Jones has again opted for Tom Curry at Number Eight, with Alex Dombrandt set to join the fray from the bench, and Courtney Lawes starting at blindside flanker. Tonga, shorn of several first-choice players, were hammered 60-14 by Scotland last week, and can expect another heavy beating on Saturday.

After this week's warm-up England face Australia and world champions South Africa on Nov. 13 and 20. England team to face Tonga 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps) 14. Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap) 13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 40 caps) 12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps) 11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 66 caps) 10. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 93 caps) 9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 109 caps) 1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps) 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 59 caps) 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 44 caps) 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 48 caps) 5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps) 6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 87 caps) 7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 24 caps) 8. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 33 caps) Replacements 16. Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps) 17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 72 caps) 18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 12 caps) 19. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 23 caps) 20. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 1 cap) 21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped) 22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 2 caps) 23. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

