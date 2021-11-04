Left Menu

Cricket-Australia blow away Bangladesh to boost semi-final hopes

Australia must beat West Indies in their final Group I match on Saturday to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals behind group leaders England, who are effectively in the last four after winning all four matches so far.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-11-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 17:57 IST
Cricket-Australia blow away Bangladesh to boost semi-final hopes
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A dominant Australia thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets in a Super 12 match to boost their semi-final hopes at the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday. Australia's quicks wrecked Bangladesh's top order before leg-spinner Adam Zampa (5-19) ran amok with the ball to skittle out their opponents for a paltry 73 in 15 overs.

Aaron Finch smashed 40 off 20 balls as Australia romped home in 6.2 overs for their third win in four matches, while Bangladesh ended their Super 12 campaign losing all five matches. Australia must beat West Indies in their final Group I match on Saturday to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals behind group leaders England, who are effectively in the last four after winning all four matches so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021