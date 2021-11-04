Left Menu

Australia hammer Bangladesh by eight wickets

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 73 after being sent to bat first. They lost wickets at regular intervals against a disciplined Australian attack in the day's first Super 12 clash in Group 1.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa spun a web around the Bangladesh batters, finishing with excellent figures of 5/19 in four overs. Australia romped to victory in just 6.2 overs with Aaron Finch (40 off 20) leading from the front. Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 73 all out in 15 overs (Shamim Hossain 19; Adam Zampa 5/19, Josh Hazlewood 2/8). Australia 78/2 in 6.2 overs (Aaron Finch 40; Taskin Ahmed 1/6).

