Left Menu

T20 WC: Australia boost semi-final chance with thumping win over Bangladesh

Adam Zampa starred with the bowl as Australia defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in their Group 1 encounter of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 18:02 IST
T20 WC: Australia boost semi-final chance with thumping win over Bangladesh
Australian pacer Adam Zampa (Photo/ICC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Adam Zampa starred with the bowl as Australia defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in their Group 1 encounter of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The Australian pacer scalped five wickets by giving just 19 runs in his entire spell, which is the best figure in the tournament so far, while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets each.

Chasing 73, the fiery opening by Aaron Finch and David Warner made things even simpler. By the end of 4 overs, Australia was 40/0. Bangladesh finally got a sigh of relief after Taskin Ahmed bowled Finch in the 5th over and it was followed by Shoriful Islam removing Warner in the 6th over.

The carnage done by the opening duo proved to be fatal for Bangladesh as Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh ended the match in just 6.2 overs and helped to improve the net run rate to qualify into the semi-finals. Put to bat first, Bangladesh took off to a pathetic start as Starc disturbed the batting order with his ultimate pace and dismissed Liton Das in the very first ball he faced. Only three batters were able to get a double-figure score.

Zampa later dismissed Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur and Shoriful Islam and restricted Bangladesh to 73/10 in 15 overs. Australia will be facing West Indies for their last clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 73/10 (Shamim Hossain 19, Mohammad Naim 17; Taskin Ahmed 1/30); vs Australia 78/2 (Aaron Finch 40, David Warner 18; Adam Zampa 5-19). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021