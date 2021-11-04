Rugby-Jenkins back for injury-hit Wales in Bok battle

Loose-forward Ellis Jenkins will play his first test for Wales in three years as one of six changes made by coach Wayne Pivac for the autumn international against South Africa at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

Jenkins injured his knee playing for Wales against the Springboks in November 2018 and has not featured for the side since. He comes in to replace Ross Moriarty, who like skipper Alun Wyn Jones was injured in the 54-16 mauling by New Zealand last weekend.

Jenkins will be part of a back three that also includes flanker Taine Basham and number eight Aaron Wainwright. Loosehead prop Rhys Carre is a new addition to the front row alongside hooker Ryan Elias and tighthead prop Tomas Francis, while Will Rowlands will partner Adam Beard in the second row.

Flyhalf Dan Biggar has been passed fit to play alongside scrumhalf Tomos Williams, with Nick Tompkins the centre partner for captain Jonathan Davies. Louis Rees-Zammit and Josh Adams are the two wings, with Johnny McNicholl at fullback.

Regular number 15 Liam Williams is back from an appendectomy and is on the bench, while there are potential debuts for South African-born hooker Bradley Roberts and tighthead prop WillGriff John. "South Africa coming to town, as World Champions, offers a different challenge to New Zealand," Pivac said in a media release from Welsh Rugby.

"They’ve got a massive forward pack, they’re big across the park really, and they bring a huge aerial threat, so it’s going to be a different challenge. "Field position in this game is going to be massive, with the scrum that’s coming and line out drive, so we have to make sure we’re smart in how we play the game."

The Boks have not won in Cardiff since 2013, but have beaten Wales twice in Rugby World Cup knockout matches since then. Team: 15-Johnny McNicholl, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Nick Tompkins, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Taine Basham, 6-Ellis Jenkins, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Will Rowlands, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ryan Elias, 1-Rhys Carre

Replacements: 16-Bradley Roberts, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-WillGriff John, 19-Ben Carter, 20-Seb Davies, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Gareth Anscombe, 23-Liam Williams

