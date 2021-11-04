Left Menu

West Indies to tour Pakistan for white-ball series in December: PCB

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 18:49 IST
West Indies to tour Pakistan for white-ball series in December: PCB
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed that the West Indies will play three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs in Karachi from December 13-22.

The tour to Pakistan will be the first for the Caribbean side since April 2018 when they played three T20Is, albeit, with a depleted side as most of the main players opted out of the tour.

''After missing out on home internationals in September and October, the West Indies tour will formally kick-off an exciting and entertaining season of men's international cricket in Pakistan with the Pakistan Super League 2022 and Australia's first full series to follow,'' PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said.

''I am hopeful that the NCOC will support this series by allowing maximum crowds so that the fans can watch live in action their favourite players and back both sides.'' The confirmation by the West Indies board will come as a relief for the PCB after the abrupt withdrawal of the New Zealand team from a white ball series in September when they returned home without playing a match.

England and Wales Cricket Board also opted out of a short tour to Pakistan.

The West Indies will be playing ODIs in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006.

The ODIs are part of Pakistan's fourth series in the Super League, which will see the top seven sides and the event host India qualify directly for the ICC men's World Cup 2023.

The remaining two sides will progress from the qualifying event.

Schedule: 9 Dec – West Indies arrival in Karachi 13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi 14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi 16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi 18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi 20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi 22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi.

