Off-spinner Shivank Vashist takes five as Delhi make winning start against Uttarakhand

Off-spinner Shivank Vashist took a career-best 5 for 19 as Delhi crushed Uttarakhand by 35 runs to make a winning start in their Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament opener here on Thursday.

At the Bansi Lal Stadum in Rohtak, Himmat Singh (35 off 34 balls) and skipper Pradeep Sangwan (25 off 21 bllas) made important contributions in their modest total of 121 for 8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Uttarkahand were never in the game as Vashist ran through the middle-order during his four-over spell with the minnows being shot out for 86 in 18 overs.

Navdeep Saini (1/18 in 4 overs) and Pradeep Sangwan (1/12 in 3 overs) were very disciplined in their first spell with Dikshanshu Negi (21) top-scoring in an otherwise embarrassing batting show.

In another game, Hyderabad beat Saurastra by two wickets in a last-over thriller. Saurashtra posted 173 for 8 with all-rounder Prerak Mankad scoring 71 off 46 balls that had five sixes and four boundaries.

Skipper Jaydev Unadkat also bolstered the total with 58 off 32 balls that had six fours and three sixes. Mohammed Siraj took 3 for 38 in 4 overs.

In reply, Hyderabad scored the runs with three balls to spare with Kolla Sumanth (21 no off 15 balls) and Chama Sumanth (12 no off 4 balls) hitting a six each in their 22 run stand off 9 balls.

Brief Scores: Delhi 121/8 (Himmat Singh 35, Pradeep Sangwan 25). Uttaarakhand (Dikshanshu Negi 21, Shivank Vashist 5/19, Navdeep Saini 1/18). Delhi won by 35 runs.

Saurashtra 173/8 (Prerak Mankad 71 off 46 balls, Jaydev Unadkat 58 no off 32 balls, Mohammed Siraj 3/38). Hyderabad 177/8 in 19.3 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 55 off 35 balls, Kolla Sumanth 21 no off 15 balls). Hyderabad won by 2 wkts Uttar Pradesh 165/4 (Karan Sharma 60 off 50 balls, Rinku Singh 57 off 29 balls, Gurinder Singh 1/39). Chandigarh 143/5 (Manan Vohra 42 off 39 balls, Ankit Rajpoot 2/25). UP won by 22 runs.

