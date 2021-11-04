Left Menu

West Indies opt to field against Sri Lanka

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 04-11-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 19:15 IST
West Indies won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in their Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday.

While West Indies are playing the same eleven from their last game, Sri Lanka included left-arm seamer Binura Fernando in place of Lahiru Kumara. Teams Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

