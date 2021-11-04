Cricket-Zampa finds solace in Australia's win after hat-trick heartbreak

Adam Zampa was robbed of what could have been his maiden hat-trick in international cricket but the leg-spinner found solace in Australia's crucial victory against Bangladesh in the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Zampa claimed 5-19, the best figures by an Australian bowler in the tournament's history, to help skittle out Bangladesh for 73 in 15 overs. Australia chased down the paltry target in 6.3 overs to boost their hopes of making the semi-finals of the tournament behind Group I leaders England.

Zampa dismissed Shamim Hossain and Mahedi Hasan with the last two balls of his third over to be on the brink of a hat-trick. The leg-spinner was brought back into the attack only after three overs had lapsed and Zampa immediately induced an edge from Taskin Ahmed only to see Matthew Wade spill it behind the stumps.

"I actually didn't think anyone else knew that I was on a hat-trick," Zampa, who cracked a wry smile after the catch was grassed, told a news conference. "I said, 'Oh Wadey, that was my hat-trick, man'. He goes 'Yeah, I know. I tried to catch the ball'."

"I've never got a hat-trick ... but I can't really blame Wadey too much. He's been taking some beautiful catches in this World Cup." Zampa was the obvious man-of-the-match choice in the low-scoring contest that lasted only 21.2 overs.

The 29-year-old was happy to play his part in the big win but would not call it his best bowling effort. "You look at cricket as a result-based game, you see the five wickets," he said.

"It wasn't the best I've bowled, but in terms of the situation of our World Cup and how important a big win was, it feels really good to be able to contribute... "It gets us up to second on the ladder so yeah, it's a satisfying win, it was a really cool one for us."

